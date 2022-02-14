BNP constantly making falsehood over EC, Search Committee: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader Monday said the BNP is continuously making falsehood and misleading statements over the Election Commission (EC) and the Search Committee aiming to create confusion among people, reports BSS.

"BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is constantly making falsehood and delivering misleading statements over the EC and the Search Committee aiming to create confusion among the people. But we all know that the EC holds elections," he said in a statement.