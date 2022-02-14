BNP constantly making falsehood over EC, Search Committee: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said following the country’s Constitution and the existing law, the EC holds elections while administration and the law enforcement agencies work under the Commission during the polls.
Mentioning that any political party or the government does not administrate any polls, he said the government conducts only the routine works during the general elections.
The AL general secretary said the incumbent government, led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is committed to upholding the democratic system of the country.
So, he said, the government never influenced the EC in holding elections in the past and it will not do this in the future. The government always cooperates with the EC in performing its responsibilities, he added.