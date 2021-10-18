BNP fueling communal riots across country: Quader

To imperil democracy in the country, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday alleged that BNP is fuelling to stage communal riots throughout the country.

“BNP has now resorted to conspiracy to spoil communal harmony in the country,” he said while talking to reporters after paying tribute at the grave of Shaheed Sheikh Russel marking the birth day of Bangabandhu’s youngest son at Banani graveyard in the capital.