BNP has no interest in EC formation under AL govt

He said they earlier boycotted and joined elections under the current government. “We also gave our opinions on the formation of the election commission through a search committee. But this government didn’t accept any of our proposals as they arranged everything in line with their plan to hold the election as per their desire.”

“From our past experience, we now think there must have a caretaker government or a polls-time neutral government to hold a credible national election,” the BNP leader observed.

After the formation of a neutral government, he said it will constitute an acceptable election commission to hold the national election within 90 days.

Fakhrul said their party was against holding the local body polls in a partisan manner from the very beginning.

“If the local body polls are held with the symbols of political parties, it creates a division in society with limited choice for people. That’s why we’ve decided not to join the local body polls with our symbol. But we won’t obstruct if anyone from our party participates in the polls independently,” he said.