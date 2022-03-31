BNP is divided due to leadership crisis: Quader

He said if the BNP assumes the state power, the country's all development and achievements will be damaged while its democracy and spirit of the independence will be destroyed.
The AL must be protected to save Bangladesh's democracy, Quader said, adding that the Awami League is an organisation of the country's soil and people and it is not an inferior party at all.
Noting that now Bangladesh is not a state of beggars, he said the country today is a wonder of the world due to its development and achievements that took place under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The AL general secretary said the honesty and leadership of Sheikh Hasina have been lauded around the world.
The AL is now far ahead of any other party in Bangladesh and the leadership of Sheikh Hasina made it possible, he said.
Turning to the party leaders, Quader said "no pocket committee" can be formed in any way by holding the conference while committees must be formed with the tested AL leaders.
Urging the AL leaders and works at all levels to get prepared for the next general elections, he said all should remain united against the communal forces.
Chaired by Naogaon district AL president Md Abdul Malek, the conference was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Abdur Rahman and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, health and population affairs secretary Rokeya Sultana and Naogaon district AL general secretary and food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.