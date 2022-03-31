BNP is divided due to leadership crisis: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP is now divided into different factions for lack of leadership, reports BSS.

"Who is the leader of BNP? Who is the leader of their movement? There is no democracy in their party (BNP), they (BNP leaders) are divided into different factions today," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at the triennial conference of the AL's Naogaon district unit, joining virtually from his official residence here.