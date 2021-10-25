BNP is in dream of recurring another 1/11 in country: Quader

Ruling out the possibility of recurring the situation like one-eleven in the country, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Sunday said BNP is in a dream of recurring another one-eleven when the army backed caretaker government declared state of emergency for long two years after the regime of BNP in 2006, reports BSS.

“BNP is expecting one more one-eleven...but it would not take place again in the country,’ he said. Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, made this comment while addressing a press conference at his ministry office in the secretariat here.