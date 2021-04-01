BNP leader Mosharraf, wife infected with Covid-19

Maruf said Moshharf and Bilkis underwent Covid tests on Tuesday and their report came out positive on Wednesday. "As they're suffering from fever, cough and some other complications, we took them to the hospital for proper healthcare."

He urged all, including BNP leaders and activists, to pray for the speedy recovery of his parents.

A former teacher of Dhaka University, Mosharraf was the health minister during the rule of BNP-led four-party alliance.