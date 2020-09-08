BNP MP Harun alleges alteration of question he presented in parliament

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker Harunur Rashid on Tuesday alleged that changes were brought to the question he presented for the question and answer session in parliament.

He further alleged that the health minister did not gave the right answer in parliament to a question regarding question leak for medical college admission exams.

He sought remedies to the speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

The speaker said she would look into the matter of changing the question but she has nothing to do regarding the answer the minister gave.