BNP MP Harun alleges alteration of question he presented in parliament

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker Harunur Rashid on Tuesday alleged that changes were brought to the question he presented for the question and answer session in parliament.
He further alleged that the health minister did not gave the right answer in parliament to a question regarding question leak for medical college admission exams.
He sought remedies to the speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.
The speaker said she would look into the matter of changing the question but she has nothing to do regarding the answer the minister gave.
Mentioning section 308 of the rules of parliamentary proceedings, BNP MP Harunur Rashid said, “We submit questions to parliament. You accept the questions as per the power bestowed upon you and the ministers give answers to that. The question should be asked the way we present. You may not accept that but you cannot change that to your liking. I want to draw this to attention.”
I would look into the matter of changing question. But the minister has given the answer. There’s nothing to do about it
Harunur Rashid further said in response to a question regarding leaking of questions of medical and dental college admission exams, health minister Zahid Maleque Swapan on Monday said the admission exams are taken following a transparent process and in a tight security through intelligence surveillance. No allegations were found from any quarter about admission adopting dishonest means. Befitting legal actions would be taken if any allegation is registered. That answer by the minister is not true.
Quoting media reports, the BNP MP said questions were leaked every year from 2014 to 2019. Lawsuits have been filed against this as well. CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has found it true in its investigation. Many have been arrested in this connection. Many people earned millions of taka leaking question papers. This answer of the minister has to be expunged.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said, “I would look into the matter of changing the question. But the minister has given the answer. There’s nothing to do about it.”