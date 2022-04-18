BNP preparing framework for ‘national government’

A BNP senior leader involved with the process said the political framework under the alliance would be of ‘programme of change’. There would be pledge of gross reformation of the constitution, judiciary, the Anti-Corruption Commission, Public Service Commission (BPSC) and other constitutional bodies.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said they want to bring about a structural change in the state mechanism through their framework.
BNP sources said several top tier leaders have already started working to create a framework for the national government and it might be prepared before Eid-ul-Fitr. Alongside political parties, BNP would also discuss with professional and human rights bodies and civil society members regarding the draft framework. Later programmes would be thrown upon finalising the framework.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo, “Our acting chairman said unequivocally that the country would be run in future through consensus among the parties which will join the movement demanding the national election under a neutral government.”
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman on 29 March first floated the idea of a national government. According to the plan, the parties that will join the BNP’s movement demanding neutral polls-time government will be part of the government if the BNP forms government. They will be inducted into that government even if they fail to win polls.
We would form a government of national consensus if we win the election. There are many capable leaders in smaller parties who would be included in the national government even if they fail to win in the electionIqbal Hasan Mahmud
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP’s standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said, “We would form a government of national consensus if we win the election. There are many capable leaders in smaller parties who would be included in the national government even if they fail to win in the election.”
BNP sources said they are trying to understand the ruling party’s stance on the concept of the national government since AL leaders have not given any reaction on it publicly.
But it is still unclear who would be the chief of the national government proposed by the BNP.
A BNP leader on condition of anonymity said the head of government would be picked from the biggest among the parties. But it would not be revealed now. The name would be announced based on the situation if the alliance can successfully topple the government.
For running these activities of forming the greater alliance smoothly, the party suspended its iftar party with political leaders scheduled to be held on 20 April. Explaining the decision, a senior BNP leader said they cancelled the iftar party so that any confusion is not created centring the presence or absence of any leader.
The BNP has been trying to form a greater platform against the government for a long time. To this end, they held meetings with at least 30 political parties including partners of the 20-party alliance and Jaitya Oikya Front, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and BSD. The process is yet to gather momentum. Also, disagreement has already surfaced among the leaders of like-minded parties over whether the national government should be formed before or after the election.
Oikya Front leader ASM Abdur Rab and 20-party leader Oli Ahmed spoke in favour of the national government. Earlier, Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s founder trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury spoke in favour of the national government.
Dhaka University’s former vice-chancellor Anwarullah Chowdhury termed the BNP’s proposal positive.
He told Prothom Alo that it can be said from experience that a neutral election cannot be held under a partisan government. And BNP’s possibility to win will increase if the election is held under a neutral government.
The move to form a greater democratic alliance with the parties would be hailed by many, he added.
* The report, originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Galib Ashraf