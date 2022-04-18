BNP preparing framework for ‘national government’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is preparing a draft framework and roadmap for a movement for forming a ‘national government’. They are planning to form a greater alliance to press home the demand of a neutral government during the next national election.

BNP will go to other like-minded political parties with the proposal.

The party’s leaders with the knowledge of the development said the cornerstone of a greater political alliance BNP manoeuvring to forge would be the concept of forming a ‘national government’ after the election. The alliance would be formed on the premise that the next national election cannot be held with Awami League in power. The alliance partners would then fix the structure of the polls-time neutral government and ways to ensure holding of a free and fair election. Once the election is held under a neutral government, the alliance would form a ‘national government’.