BNP protests against EC's 'unilateral' move to formulate laws

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has proposed the enactment of 'Local Government Institutions Election Act-2020' to give the ruling party an 'absolute' power, reports UNB.

"We know this election commission doesn't pay heed to our any statement as their responsibility is to implement the government agenda. They proposed formulating Local Government Institutions Election Act-2020 with an ulterior motive," he said.

The BNP leader said, "The only purpose of the act is to give the ruling party absolute power, and turn the election commission into a more subservient institution."

Fakhrul made the remarks at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.