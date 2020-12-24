BNP remains in political isolation: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party cannot see any development activity of the government as the party remains in political isolation after being boycotted by the people.

The ruling party leader was addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises, reports state-run news agency BSS.

About BNP secretary general’s allegation that the government has been careless since the outset of coronavirus pandemic, Quader said it is not a criticism rather BNP is making falsehood and spreading hatred against the government.

He said when different countries are witnessing severe troubles in controlling the transmission of coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the efforts of the Bangladesh government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina in checking its spread and providing treatment are being lauded worldwide.