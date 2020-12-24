BNP remains in political isolation: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party cannot see any development activity of the government as the party remains in political isolation after being boycotted by the people.
The ruling party leader was addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises, reports state-run news agency BSS.
About BNP secretary general’s allegation that the government has been careless since the outset of coronavirus pandemic, Quader said it is not a criticism rather BNP is making falsehood and spreading hatred against the government.
He said when different countries are witnessing severe troubles in controlling the transmission of coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the efforts of the Bangladesh government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina in checking its spread and providing treatment are being lauded worldwide.
“BNP wanted that people would die without treatment and food but that didn’t happen. And that is why BNP got irritated. Making falsehood and tarnishing the image of the government is now BNP’s only task,” he said.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said they would be carrying on their fight against any kind of crisis and disaster including coronavirus pandemic, as long as Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s humanitarian leadership will exist.
Celebrating golden jubilee programmes along with those who do not believe in the spirit of the liberation is one kind of farce
Mentioning that new coronavirus strain is spreading in different countries, Quader said there is no alternative to abiding by health guidelines including wearing of facemasks to keep safe own-self and others.
He also said the government remains vigilant over the flights coming from different countries including the UK.
Noting that BNP is speeding confusion over the country’s economic growth, he said the country’s national budget was of Tk 54,800 crore in 2006-07 fiscal year while now the budget stands at Tk 568,000 crore under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
In 2006, the annual development programme (ADP) of Tk 19,000 crore was around while the ADP is now Tk 205,000 crore, he said.
The minister said the foreign reserve was US$ 5 billion during that period while the reserve now crossed $42 billion.
When the country’s economic uplift is being lauded worldwide, BNP remains in suspicion over the development and progress, he said, adding that BNP’s condition is now as like as a boatman who lost ways.
About BNP’s announcement of programmes marking the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, Quader said it is a positive aspect but at first BNP should come out from keeping secret ties with anti-liberation and extreme communal forces.
He said celebrating golden jubilee programmes along with those who do not believe in the spirit of the liberation is one kind of farce.