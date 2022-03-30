BNP set to float new idea of ‘national government’

Amid the debate of the opposition parties over an interim government and a national government during the election, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is going to unveil a new idea of the ‘national government’

The idea is that if BNP and its allies secure a majority through a free and fair election, the party insiders have said, the national government will be formed with them.

That means even if top leaders of patriotic democratic parties lose in the election, they would also be included in the national government.

A reliable source of BNP said BNP will float this idea of national government soon, by taking initiatives to unite all democratic parties.

Political parties would be told that there would be no national government before the election and it will be formed with the inclusion of leaders of all patriot and democratic parties based on the results of the election.

And for all of these, a nonpartisan and neutral government is necessary for holding a credible and acceptable to all. The national government will be formed in accordance with the polls results.