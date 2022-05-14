BNP's 'greater alliance' makes little headway

All parties, during discussions with BNP leaders, have agreed not to partake in any election under the incumbent government. BNP is making utmost effort to build a greater political alliance out of this initial consensus, said the leaders.

According to sources, the party is likely to gear up its efforts from next week and a decision regarding the issue might be taken in the upcoming meeting of its standing committee.

Meantime, five political parties and two organisations, most of them in discussion with BNP, have held a meeting to create a new political platform ahead of the upcoming election. The parties are Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gana Adhikar Parishad, and Biplobi Workers Party while the organisations are Bhashani Onushari Parishad and Rashtro Samskar Andolon.