What will 14 Party do if BNP doesn't go to polls?

Keeping the next national parliament elections in view, the ruling Awami League wants to keep the 14 Party alliance within its fold. That is why, even though there is still over one and a half years left for the Jatiya Sangsad election, it has informed the 14 Party that Awami League will contest in the election as an alliance. There are two strategies at work behind this plan. One, to ensure that none of the allies side with the opposition alliance. Two, if BNP and others of the opposition camp boycott the election, then the 14 Party allies will be used to contest in the polls as separate parties. This was learnt from leaders of the main ally of the 14 Party, Awami League, and the other parties of the alliance.

Almost three years after the last general election, the head of the 14 Party alliance and prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on 15 March met with leaders of the alliance. She assured the allies that they would contest in the next election as an alliance. After that, during Awami League's working committee meeting on 7 May, Sheikh Hasina reiterated that they would contest in the polls as an alliance.