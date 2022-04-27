BNP’s movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan Mahmud

Replying to a query over the recent New Market violence, the minister said BNP’s local leaders fuelled the incident and police have the information. The owners of two shops, from where the incident had spread, are BNP leaders, he said, adding it should be found out whether there is any malice or not.

However, actions would be taken against those culprits who were involved in the incident, said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

Replying to another query over the circulation of the daily newspapers, the minister said the circulation of English dailies has been updated and it has been brought closer to reality. The circulation of Bangla dailies will also be updated soon, he added.

The minister further said the ministry has taken a decision of not giving any supplement to those newspapers which didn’t implement the 8th wage board award till now. “And we are thinking what actions would be taken in the future against those newspapers which would not implement the 9th wage board,” he added.