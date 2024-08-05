Awami League wants to assert more strength

Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League and associate organisations took to the streets across the country including Dhaka city after deciding to politically resist the students' one-point movement.

As the ruling party men used force, there were clashes between leaders and activists of the ruling party, police and protesters in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, on Sunday.

Several Awami League leaders said that the leaders and activists of the party have been instructed to continue to assert their strength for two to three more days.

The government came under immense pressure as the protests centering the quota reform movement could not be subsided despite deploying the army. The students changed their 9-point demand to one-point demand for the government’s resignation on Saturday.