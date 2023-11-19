Stop 'peace rallies' and political intimidation: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) held a protest rally on Sunday afternoon around Kakrail, Bijoy Nagor, Shegun Bagicha areas of the capital, denouncing the recently declared election schedule, said a press release.



Abdul Wahab Minar, joint convener of the party, said that the unelected government was pushing the country towards a civil war. The puppet election commission has been used as a tool to realise the regime’s goal to hold a staged election. While ruling party is celebrating the sale of their party nomination papers, the BNP office has been forcibly shut by the law enforcement agencies.



