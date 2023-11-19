Stop 'peace rallies' and political intimidation: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) held a protest rally on Sunday afternoon around Kakrail, Bijoy Nagor, Shegun Bagicha areas of the capital, denouncing the recently declared election schedule, said a press release.
Abdul Wahab Minar, joint convener of the party, said that the unelected government was pushing the country towards a civil war. The puppet election commission has been used as a tool to realise the regime’s goal to hold a staged election. While ruling party is celebrating the sale of their party nomination papers, the BNP office has been forcibly shut by the law enforcement agencies.
Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of AB Party, said that celebration of a one-sided election would not last long. Creating an environment of fear and intimidation in the name of ‘peace rally’ by the ruling party must be stopped. “We call upon the nation to unite against the ongoing repression and ruling party thugs.
Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint member secretary, said that the nation did not accept farcical elections of 2014 and 2018. Any Cambodia-type election would not be accepted this time either. Still there is time to give dialogue a chance, he said.