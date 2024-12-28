Jatiya Nagorik Committee announces 36-member central executive body
Jatiya Nagorik Committee has formed a central executive committee of 36 members.
A press release issued by JNC’s convener Nasiruddin Patwari and member secretary Akhtar Hossain made the announcement on Friday.
The central executive body has been formed to expedite the organizational activities of Jatiya Nagorik Committee in order to eradicate the fascist system and to establish a new political settlement, says the press release.
Apart from the JNC’s convener Nasiruddin Patwari, member secretary Akhtar, spokesperson Samantha Sharmin and chief organizer Sarjis Alam, the other members in the committee are: Alauddin Mohammad, Tajnuba Jabeen, Faisal Mahmud, Muhammad Hasan Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Md Abdul Ahad, Jabed Rasin, Alik Mri, Mahmuda Alam, Md Ataullah, Sarwar Tushar, Anik Roy, Mazharul Islam, Mahbub Alam, Nahida Sarwar Chowdhury, SM Shahriar, Mashiur Rahman, Mohammad Miraj Mia, Ali Ahsan Zonaed, Tasnim Zara, Monira Sharmin, Abdullah Al Amin, SM Saif Mostafiz, Atiq Mujahid, Md Nizam Uddin, Ariful Islam, Rafe Salman Rifat, Mushfiqur-us-Salehin, Arefin Mohammad Hizbullah, Saleh Uddin, Ashraf Uddin and Akram Hussain.
The JNC currently has 147 members in its central committee. The central executive committee has been picked from the central committee.
Meanwhile, the organisation has formed committees in three more thanas and upazilas as part of its drive to expand the activities. The organisation formed a 56-member committee in Mymensingh’s Haluaghat thana, 67-member committee in Feni’s Sonagazi upazila and 90-member committee in Feni Sadar upazila on 25 December.
So far, the JNC has formed a total of 108 thana and upazila committees across the country. Of these, 26 thanas and upazilas are in Dhaka.
Besides, a committee has been formed in Dhaka Medical College. The total members of the committees in Dhaka currently stand at 2766.
The number of members in 108 thanas and upazilas stand at 11,318.