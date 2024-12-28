Jatiya Nagorik Committee announces 36-member central executive body

Meanwhile, the organisation has formed committees in three more thanas and upazilas as part of its drive to expand the activities. The organisation formed a 56-member committee in Mymensingh’s Haluaghat thana, 67-member committee in Feni’s Sonagazi upazila and 90-member committee in Feni Sadar upazila on 25 December.

So far, the JNC has formed a total of 108 thana and upazila committees across the country. Of these, 26 thanas and upazilas are in Dhaka.

Besides, a committee has been formed in Dhaka Medical College. The total members of the committees in Dhaka currently stand at 2766.

The number of members in 108 thanas and upazilas stand at 11,318.