BNP leaders and activists have indirectly been kept imprisoned: Mirza Abbas

All of BNP's leaders and activists have indirectly been kept imprisoned, remarked BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas. He said, "They have not been released, just temporarily been given bail. We are like chickens in a cage. When they want, they'll grab and slaughter us."

Mirza Abbas was replying to journalists at a media briefing held in the afternoon today, Monday, at his residence in Shahjahanpur of the capital. The BNP leader said, "We are still imprisoned. We still cannot move around freely."