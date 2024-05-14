What BNP planning over movement
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been trying to organise the party again targeting a fresh movement.
Simultaneously, the policymakers of the party want to activate the opposition parties which are vocal to restore 'democracy and voting rights'.
With this in mind, BNP is planning new political strategy after discussion with allies of the simultaneous movement.
BNP leaders said the casting of votes in the upazila parishad elections has been the lowest after the national election held on 7 January.
We have reached a consensus how we can proceed by involving people in these issuesBNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan
They are considering this as the people's lack of confidence and hostile attitude towards the government has become visible.
According to the party's assessment, people's irritation towards the government is being expressed. But the opposition parties are unable to utilize that.
The economic condition is on the verge of collapse. The prices of most of the commodities including water, electricity and gas have increased abnormally.
Specific proposals have been sought as to how the movement can be intensified unitedly and strategically. Many have given instant opinions.
Taking the overall situation into consideration, the BNP leadership is trying to unite the opposition parties which boycotted the national and upazila elections and to start a simultaneous political programme.
However, that plan has not been finalised yet.
Sources said BNP with this goal has started to hold views-exchange meetings with the partners of the simultaneous movement. As part of it, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the residence of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rab in Uttara on Monday evening. Alongside enquiring about the health of Rab, they discussed the political strategy.
Earlier, separate meetings with the like-minded parties and Bangladesh Labour Party were held at the BNP's chairperson's Gulshan office in the afternoon on Monday. BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman and vice chairman Md Shahjahan attended the meeting led by standing committee member Nazrul Islam.
People familiar with the matter said different issues including political, social, economic, prices of essentials including water, power and gas, depreciation of taka, looting from banks including financial institutions, rapid increase of debt and border killing were discussed. The leaders have given emphasis to find out ways as to how the negative situation is utilized.
After the meeting on Monday, talking to newsmen, Nazrul Islam Khan said, "We have reached a consensus how we can proceed by involving people in these issues."
We have decided to talk to the opposition parties and how to advance. Moreover, we have started to hold meetings with the associate and professional bodies of the party. We are organising the party. Economic disaster is impending. We are talking about this and also working on it. We will take this issue to the frontBNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
BNP is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Nurul Haque and Ganatantrik Bam Oikya today, Tuesday afternoon. BNP held meetings with Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Oli Ahmed and Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) led-12 party alliance led by Mostafa Jamal Haidar on Sunday.
The leaders, who attended the meetings, said their opinions on the future political strategies have been sought. Specific proposals have been sought as to how the movement can be intensified unitedly and strategically. Many have given instant opinions.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Liberal Party, a partner of the 12-party alliance, secretary general Shahadat Hossain Selim said, "Discussions have been held as to how all opposition parties with a single programme take to the streets. BNP has an interest in it. We have suggested engaging the parties which are out of the simultaneous movement, especially Jamaat-e-Islami."
Sources concerned said BNP policymakers are trying to talk with a few more parties outside the partners and the alliance of the simultaneous movement.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday night, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We have decided to talk to the opposition parties and how to advance. Moreover, we have started to hold meetings with the associate and professional bodies of the party. We are organising the party. Economic disaster is impending. We are talking about this and also working on it. We will take this issue to the front."
Mirza Fakhrul at a rally in Naya Paltan recently said there may be an ebb in the movement, but the movement is on.
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said BNP leaders and activists are tired, but not disappointed.
Leaders concerned said it is a challenge for the BNP to bring the exhausted leaders and activists to the streets to launch a fresh movement.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam