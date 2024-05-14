What BNP planning over movement

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been trying to organise the party again targeting a fresh movement.

Simultaneously, the policymakers of the party want to activate the opposition parties which are vocal to restore 'democracy and voting rights'.

With this in mind, BNP is planning new political strategy after discussion with allies of the simultaneous movement.

BNP leaders said the casting of votes in the upazila parishad elections has been the lowest after the national election held on 7 January.