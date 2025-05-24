BNP demands resignation of two student advisers and security adviser

To ensure the neutrality of the government, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded the reconstitution of the Advisory Council by removing controversial advisers. The party made this demand in writing during a meeting with Interim Government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at Jamuna on Saturday night.

Following the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters in front of Jamuna: "We submitted a written statement regarding the resignations, as we had done before. We have once again demanded the removal of the National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and the two student advisers—Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam—as their presence undermines the government's neutrality. We raised this in writing and verbally today as well."

