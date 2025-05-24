Meeting with chief adviser
BNP demands resignation of two student advisers and security adviser
To ensure the neutrality of the government, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded the reconstitution of the Advisory Council by removing controversial advisers. The party made this demand in writing during a meeting with Interim Government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at Jamuna on Saturday night.
Following the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters in front of Jamuna: "We submitted a written statement regarding the resignations, as we had done before. We have once again demanded the removal of the National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and the two student advisers—Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam—as their presence undermines the government's neutrality. We raised this in writing and verbally today as well."
When asked whether any assurances were given on this matter, Salahuddin replied, "They said they would consider it. We have made our position clear."
Asked whether the government gave any assurance regarding a specific election roadmap, Salahuddin said, "No such specific discussion took place. He (Yunus) did not mention anything clearly. We stated our demands. Perhaps they will communicate through their Press Wing, and we will wait for that. There is no need to react now. We’ll respond after hearing from the Press Wing."
Another BNP Standing Committee member, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, said the meeting mainly focused on reform, justice, and elections.
Speaking to reporters in front of Jamuna, he said: "We were clear on the issue of reform, and they agreed. Reforms should be based on consensus, and such work can be completed quickly. There was no disagreement. The judiciary will handle justice, and discussions were also held on bringing people to justice—there was no disagreement here either. It was also discussed that holding elections before December is possible."
BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan also spoke to reporters and said: "If elections are held quickly, we made it clear that the current anarchy and deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh can be resolved. A single announcement could restore peace and democracy in the country."