Discussion over ‘refined’ Awami League gains traction outside, but not within AL

Despite growing speculation about a “refined Awami League,” there is no discussions within the party regarding such an initiative, nor any indication of leadership changes.

Moreover, the party’s fugitive top leadership has not shown support for the concept, raising doubts about the credibility of such claims.

Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power following the student-led mass uprising on 5 August last year, fled to India, followed by several party leaders. Since then, discussions have surfaced about whether the Awami League would acknowledge its past mistakes and undergo reforms.

However, rather than engaging in self-reflection, the party’s top leadership has remained defiant, actively criticising the interim government and leaders of the July Movement on social media. Conversations with party insiders indicate that its core leadership remains unchanged in its stance.