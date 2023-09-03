Fakhrul, Rizvi indicted in vandalism case

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain framed charges against the eight after scrapping a dismissal plea from the defence in afternoon, report news agencies BSS and UNB.
The court also fixed 20 September for the next hearing in the case, said defence lawyer Hannan Bhuiyan.
Advocates Masud Talukdar and Joynal Abedin Mejbah stood for the accused and public prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the state.
According to the case document, on 9 December in 2012, around 250 BNP and Jamaat activists led by Fakhrul and Rizvi blocked a part of the city's Mintu Road. They vandalised a garbage picking truck of Dhaka South City Corporation and hurled bombs targeting it.
Md Aynal, driver of the DSCC truck filed a case with Paltan Model police station in this connection.
On 23 October in 2017, the investigating officer of the case, DB police sub-inspector Anwar Hossain Khan pressed charge sheet against them.