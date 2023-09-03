Fakhrul, Rizvi indicted in vandalism case

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain framed charges against the eight after scrapping a dismissal plea from the defence in afternoon, report news agencies BSS and UNB.

The court also fixed 20 September for the next hearing in the case, said defence lawyer Hannan Bhuiyan.

Advocates Masud Talukdar and Joynal Abedin Mejbah stood for the accused and public prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the state.