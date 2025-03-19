BNP to say ‘no’ to reforms that could delay elections
The party’s standing committee meeting was held on Sunday, presided over by the acting chairman Tarique Rahman. The party's proposal on the recommendations of the five reform commissions, including the constitution and election commission, sent by the consensus commission, was finalised at the meeting
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is yet to give its opinion to the National Consensus Commission on important recommendations placed by five reform commissions. The party is preparing its reply based on a principle that the “elected government will reform the state”.
Sources said BNP will not have much objection to fundamental reforms of public administration, judiciary and anti-corruption commission. But the party will not agree to fundamental reforms to the constitution on the ground that it might delay the election.
The consensus commission sent letters and “spreadsheets” to 37 political parties on 6 March seeking their opinions on 166 important recommendations placed by reform commissions on constitution, electoral system, public administration, ACC and judiciary.
The parties have been asked to provide feedback on three options - “Agree”, “Disagree”, and “Partially Agree” - within 13 March.
A total of 15 parties gave their opinions till Tuesday and others sought time. A total of 14 political parties including the BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) informed the consensus commission that they will provide their opinions within the next few days.
BNP will hold a press conference upon submitting the report to the commission. The party will detail its stance on reform in the press briefing.
Sources said BNP has prepared its opinion on recommendations of five reform commissions based on its 31-point state reform proposal unveiled in 2023.
An effort is ongoing to ensure opinions from BNP and its alliance partners of the past simultaneous movement remain similar. BNP is continuing discussion with these parties to this end.
The party wants to give a message of greater political consensus through the process.
The spreadsheet provided by the National Consensus Commission did mention some issues in detail. Therefore, we will try to provide a detailed report alongside the spreadsheet to avoid any confusionBNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed
Three parties of simultaneous movement have already placed their opinions to the consensus commission. BNP and other parties are likely to submit their opinions next week.
Sources from BNP said that the leaders of the party’s policy-making level have held several meetings in the past few days to finalise the their position on the opinion on the consensus commission.
The source further said that the BNP will agree with most of the proposals for constitutional reform. However, in this case, the party's policymakers believe that the jurisdiction for constitutional reform lies with the elected parliament. The elected parliament will bring the necessary reforms to the constitution.
Apart from this, the BNP will emphasise the proposals for electoral and administrative reforms. BNP leaders consider constitutional and electoral system reforms important to create an environment conducive for a free, fair and neutral election.
The party leaders believe that the previous fascist Awami League government amended the constitution at will to consolidate its stay in power. It made the electoral system completely partisan. Therefore, necessary reforms to the constitution and electoral system are necessary for a free and fair election.
For this reason, BNP will express its views on the exigency of reforms in the constitution and electoral system.
Apart from allies, BNP has also consulted with experts of relevant fields to prepare its formal opinion.
Ganosamhati Andolon, a partner of BNP’s simultaneous movement, will submit its report to the consensus commission within a day or two.
Zonayed Saki, the chief coordinator of the party, told Prothom Alo that his party will give notes on the issues which require explanation.
Saki thinks that the issues on which the consensus commission will reach an accord will be accepted as a “national charter”. And those on which there will be disagreements will remain as a desire to create more public opinion.
Some stances of BNP
Talking to some BNP leaders, it has been learned that the party has already rejected the reform ideas of “Second Republic” and “Constituent Assembly elections”.
BNP does not agree with the proportional representation system and the provincial government formula either. The party is not in favour of simultaneous national and local government elections during the term of the caretaker or interim government.
The party is even against local government elections before the parliamentary elections.
BNP will also raise an objection to reducing the minimum age to contest parliamentary elections to 21 years. It will propose that the same person will not be the Prime Minister more than twice in a row.
Apart from this, there will also be a proposal for a balance of power between the Prime Minister and the President.
BNP will disagree on the provision that an interim government will remain in charge after expiry of parliament or till the oath of next elected government after the parliament is dissolved.
However, the party will agree on a 90-day interim government during the election. BNP will also give opinion in favour of making a law to ensure accountability and clarify appointment, responsibility, jurisdiction and conflict of interest of the EC.
Speaking about those, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “The spreadsheet provided by the National Consensus Commission did mention some issues in detail. Therefore, we will try to provide a detailed report alongside the spreadsheet to avoid any confusion.”
Sources said the BNP’s opinion on the reform proposals is ready and will be submitted soon after consultation with the alliance partners.
However, Salahuddin Ahemd also voiced concerns over some remarks of some members of the commission.
“Some remarks made by some members of the consensus commission give indication of something different. We hope they remain cautious so that no question arises regarding the commission’s neutrality,” Salahuddin added.