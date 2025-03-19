BNP to say ‘no’ to reforms that could delay elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is yet to give its opinion to the National Consensus Commission on important recommendations placed by five reform commissions. The party is preparing its reply based on a principle that the “elected government will reform the state”.

Sources said BNP will not have much objection to fundamental reforms of public administration, judiciary and anti-corruption commission. But the party will not agree to fundamental reforms to the constitution on the ground that it might delay the election.

The consensus commission sent letters and “spreadsheets” to 37 political parties on 6 March seeking their opinions on 166 important recommendations placed by reform commissions on constitution, electoral system, public administration, ACC and judiciary.

The parties have been asked to provide feedback on three options - “Agree”, “Disagree”, and “Partially Agree” - within 13 March.

A total of 15 parties gave their opinions till Tuesday and others sought time. A total of 14 political parties including the BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) informed the consensus commission that they will provide their opinions within the next few days.

BNP will hold a press conference upon submitting the report to the commission. The party will detail its stance on reform in the press briefing.