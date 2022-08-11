BNP's anarchy to be dealt with strong hand: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday warned that if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) resorts to any violence and arson terrorism in the name of movement, it will be handled with strong hand on the streets.

"If the BNP, as an opposition party, calls a peaceful movement, why will the government halt it?" he questioned while speaking at an emergency meeting at the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

The meeting was arranged on observance of the AL programmes announced marking the mourning month of August.

Addressing the meeting, Quader said if the BNP adds the elements of violence to its programmes and carries out arson terrorism, the government will not sit idle.

He said their anarchy will be dealt with strong hand on the streets.