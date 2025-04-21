NCP suspends joint member secretary Tanvir over 2 allegations

The letter said a newspaper on 11 March ran a report that alleged that Gazi Salauddin Tanvir illegally intervened in the appointment of deputy commissioner and reportedly involved in taking commission from people related to printing of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) books.

Gazi Salauddin Tanvir was asked to respond in writing to the chief of NCP’s central disciplinary committee within seven days.

The letter also mentioned that NCP convener Md Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhter Hossen ordered to serve the show-cause notice.

The order will be in effect until the next decision, it added.