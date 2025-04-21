NCP suspends joint member secretary Tanvir over 2 allegations
National Citizen Party (NCP) Joint Member Secretary Gazi Salauddin Tanvir has been suspended from the party.
He has also been served a show cause notice asking as to why he will not be expelled from the party for good.
A letter signed by NCP Joint Member Secretary Sifat on Monday disclosed this. The letter has been posted on the Facebook page of NCP.
The letter said a newspaper on 11 March ran a report that alleged that Gazi Salauddin Tanvir illegally intervened in the appointment of deputy commissioner and reportedly involved in taking commission from people related to printing of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) books.
Gazi Salauddin Tanvir was asked to respond in writing to the chief of NCP’s central disciplinary committee within seven days.
The letter also mentioned that NCP convener Md Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhter Hossen ordered to serve the show-cause notice.
The order will be in effect until the next decision, it added.