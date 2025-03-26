We’ll form consensus rising above personal, party interests: Rizwana Hasan

Environment, forest and climate change and the water resources adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said there has to be a fair trial of the killings and barbarism in July-August.

“The killings and barbarity that took place in July-August (2024) must be tried in a fair way. We will try in our limited time so that people receive some verdicts of this trial. If we can do this, there will really be a trial of this barbarity, so that such trust comes among the people.”