We’ll form consensus rising above personal, party interests: Rizwana Hasan
Environment, forest and climate change and the water resources adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said there has to be a fair trial of the killings and barbarism in July-August.
“The killings and barbarity that took place in July-August (2024) must be tried in a fair way. We will try in our limited time so that people receive some verdicts of this trial. If we can do this, there will really be a trial of this barbarity, so that such trust comes among the people.”
Syeda Rizwana Hasan was talking to the media around 6:15 am today, Wednesday, after paying tribute to the martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar, marking the Independence and National Day.
She said there are the traditional challenges for a government. Now the process has begun to build consensus on various reforms. It must go through a process. Everyone must move forward together.
Another issue is to conduct the election fairly; fulfill the expectations of the people, she asserted.
Responding to a question on how far the expectations would be fulfilled, the adviser said, “The hope is that we will reach a consensus rising above personal and party interests in the national interest and. But different people see each issue differently. They have their own perspectives. It will take some time to reduce the differences in those perspectives and bring them to a common ground.”
Syeda Rizwana Hasan hoped political parties would prioritise national interests rising above everything else.
“They (the politicians) are much more experienced than many of us. That is why, I think that if we think people will take us into their confidence, then there is no way not to reach a consensus on the reforms that the people demand,” she added.