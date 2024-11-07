If voting rights are ensured, there's no liability to ban any party: Tarique Rahman
Significant qualitative reforms in the state and in politics can be achieved if the people’s court and the state court can be made effective, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said.
He said that if the people’s voting rights are ensured, the state will not have the liability of taking any unpopular measures like banning any political party or individual. It is the people, through their mandate, who will reject the killers, looters, money launderers and the mafia rings masquerading as politicians.
Tarique Rahman was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual discussion held by BNP on the occasion of the historic National Revolution and Solidarity Day on 7 November at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital.
He said such a political settlement should be in place so that not a single individual or political activist, from the union parishad to the national parliament, can be elected without the direct vote of the citizens. “If such a political system can be ensured, then there will be no scope to vote at midnight or for a dummy candidate to win. Then politics will have to go to the doorsteps of the people’s court. Only people’s mandate will ensure victory.”
“As a political activist I believe a significant qualitative reform in the state and politics could be made if the people’s court and the state’s courts can be made effective and strong."
In this context, he further said the trial of any criminal offence has to be held at courts of the state. The political fate of any person or party will be decided in the political arena. That means if the concept of people's court can gain traction, this will be considered a significant reform.
News agency BSS adds: BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman Wednesday called upon all forces of the country side by side with the interim government to stay alert and vigilant to resist any conspiracy of the evil forces defeated in the students-led mass uprising.
He also urged the party leaders and workers to earn the trust and love of the people, stay with the people and keep the people with them.
“BNP will definitely win if people get a chance to exercise their voting rights in a free and fair election,” he said.
The BNP acting chairman said during the current situation of the country, the conspiracy of the fugitive dictator’s allies to foil the interim government is still going on.
“While the mafia government was clinging to power without holding elections, it was indulging in the tactic of making Bangladesh known as a terrorist state in the world,” he added.
Expressing his concern, Tarique Rahman further said that the evil forces of 5 August, having lost power, are now again trying to make Bangladesh known as a communal state in the world.
“Therefore, all the forces of Bangladesh along with the interim government must stay vigilant and alert to prevent the conspiracy of the defeated evil forces of 5 August,” he said
Tarique said one day later, it will be three months of the interim government and this is not long enough time to discuss their success.
With BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the chair, party’s standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, AZM Zahid Hossain, Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and other leaders of Dhaka City Unit of BNP and the party’s associate bodies also spoke.
Mirza Fakhrul said 7 November is not merely a day, rather it is a history of protecting the history of independence and sovereignty.
Martyred president Ziaur Rahman had laid the foundation for the development of Bangladesh and Begum Khaleda Zia brought the BNP to power in 90’s by toppling the dictator’s regime following the dream and vision of Ziaur Rahman, he said.
“We have got rid of fascism but we have to look to the future. We respect and trust Dr Yunus. We hope that he will bring back democracy through elections,” he said.
Former professor at Dhaka University Mahbub Ullah said: “We have to take the essence from the historic 7 November. We have to take an oath that no fascist will be allowed in the country. Because the crisis is not over yet; unity must be maintained. Politicians will have to think anew in the coming days.”
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said 7 November is a very important date for the nation.
Noting that Ziaur Rahman established Bangladeshi nationalism, and multi-party democracy, he said: “But in the last 17 years, Sheikh Hasina’s government has not allowed us to celebrate this day”.
Mirza Abbas said Ziaur Rahman’s family led the country during all the crisis period. “On 7 November, we saw how much the people loved Ziaur Rahman. But, he had no political party at that period.”
Abdul Moyeen Khan said on 7 November, the people of the country entrusted Ziaur Rahman with the responsibility of establishing democracy.
While fulfilling that duty, Ziaur Rahman established the country to a dignified position in the world.
Nazrul Islam Khan said that on 7 November, the country witnessed the changeover of its political course.
“People don’t remember all the changs. 7 November changed everything in Bangladesh. The people made Ziaur Rahman a superhero,” he said.
He said 7 November is a day that is etched in the minds of the people of the country.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said fascist Sheikh Hasina has left the country, but a level playing field has not been created in the country till now.
“Hasina stated that development is above democracy, he said.
He demanded holding elections quickly for bringing back the ownership of the country to its owner, the people.
‘All nationalist forces must unite with spirit of 7 November’
In a separate message on Wednesday Tarique Rahman said it was very important to unite all nationalist forces in the spirit of 7 November to ensure the progress of democracy and protect independence and sovereignty of the country.
He posted the message on his verified Facebook, marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, being observed Thursday.
Greeting the people on the occasion of the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, Tarique said, 7 November is a historic and unforgettable day for the nation.
On this day in 1975, the sepoys (soldiers) and people, imbued with patriotism, took to the streets with an unprecedented pledge to protect the country’s independence and revive the lost democracy, he said, adding that’s why the historic revolution of 7 November is very momentous.
Mentioning that after the country’s independence the then ruling forces became a threat to independence and sovereignty of the country through lawlessness and political chaos for their own interests, he said, “They started anti-democratic activities only to make their power everlasting.”
Tarique said that is why democracy was obstructed by forming a one-party Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSAL), preventing people’s freedom of speech and expression.
A dark shadow of unrest and despair descended on the country through one-party rule during that time, he said, adding that the “Bakshali government” took away the rights of the people in an extremely undemocratic and fascist manner.
He said during that extreme crisis on 3 November 1975, the evil forces imprisoned Ziaur Rahman, who declared the country’s independence, in the cantonment with his family.
In this anarchic situation, on 7 November, fearless soldiers and people took to the streets to protect the freedom of the nation and later Ziaur Rahman was freed, he recalled.
The acting chairman of BNP further said the independence and sovereignty of the country became stronger under the leadership of president Ziaur Rahman and the journey of multi-party democracy began.
He said that the local followers of the hegemonic power brutally killed president Ziaur Rahman in Chittagong Circuit House in 1981, considering him a thorn in their evil path.
Despite Zia’s martyrdom, people are still united and determined to protect the country’s freedom and democracy, he said.
Tarique said Awami fascists, with its foreign powers, forcibly grabbed the state power for about 16 years.
Due to their policies, the country’s sovereignty was getting weaker day by day, he said, adding that reckless activities were carried out during the AL regime to control politics, economy and culture.
They established a regime of forced disappearances, murders and extrajudicial killings by brutally suppressing the leaders and workers who fought for democracy.
He said Begum Khaleda Zia, who is the symbol of democracy, was not released for many years due to this continued repression.
On 5 August, the fascists were forced to flee the country through the student-led mass uprising, he added, saying, “The path of emancipation of democracy among people has expanded.”
Tarique said the fundamental requirements of democracy, including free and fair elections and basic rights of the people, must be ensured.
He said there was an unhindered attack on the country’s culture, tradition, and language due to the policies of the fascist Awami League.