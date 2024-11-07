If voting rights are ensured, there's no liability to ban any party: Tarique Rahman

Significant qualitative reforms in the state and in politics can be achieved if the people’s court and the state court can be made effective, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said.

He said that if the people’s voting rights are ensured, the state will not have the liability of taking any unpopular measures like banning any political party or individual. It is the people, through their mandate, who will reject the killers, looters, money launderers and the mafia rings masquerading as politicians.

Tarique Rahman was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual discussion held by BNP on the occasion of the historic National Revolution and Solidarity Day on 7 November at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital.

He said such a political settlement should be in place so that not a single individual or political activist, from the union parishad to the national parliament, can be elected without the direct vote of the citizens. “If such a political system can be ensured, then there will be no scope to vote at midnight or for a dummy candidate to win. Then politics will have to go to the doorsteps of the people’s court. Only people’s mandate will ensure victory.”