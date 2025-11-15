Jamaat objects to timing of referendum, raises concerns over administration
Although Jamaat-e-Islami has praised the chief adviser for giving constitutional legitimacy to the July National Charter through an executive order, the party has objected to the decision to hold the national election and the referendum on the same day. They have also described the move as a “trap that renders the reforms insignificant.”
In addition, the party has expressed concerns over the election-time administration. Jamaat has also alleged that pre-election administrative reshuffles are being carried out to weaken the “level playing field.”
At a press conference Friday morning, Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher accused the government of having no real intention of creating a level playing field for the polls.
The Nayeb-e-Ameer claimed that with the help of a few advisers, a particular political group is attempting to turn the administration into a partisan one. Certain changes have already begun within the administration, and efforts are underway to appoint individuals loyal to that group, he alleged.
The press conference, held at Al-Falah Auditorium in Dhaka’s Mogbazar area, was organised by Jamaat and seven allied parties to formally respond to the chief adviser’s speech. These eight parties have been conducting joint programmes based on their five-point demands.
Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said that if the national election and the referendum are held on the same day, the parliamentary polls would naturally draw greater attention, while the referendum would receive less significance.
If voter turnout in the referendum remains low due to lack of public focus, he argued, “Those who oppose the reforms will claim that low turnout indicates the people did not want the referendum.” They would then use this pretext to withdraw from the reform process.
Calling it a “trap” by a particular political bloc, the Jamaat leader said the government has, either unintentionally or as a victim of manipulation, fallen into this trap and has rendered the reform process almost meaningless.
Praise for the chief adviser, but…
Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said the chief adviser has shown resolve in issuing the order to implement the July Charter. He noted that the BNP was never in favour of granting the charter constitutional legitimacy through an executive order; rather, they had proposed adopting the reforms through ordinance. The chief adviser insisted on issuing the order, and for that, he deserves praise, he said.
However, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher alleged that the government significantly reduced the scope of the reforms by ignoring the recommendations of the Reform Commission. He claimed that the chief adviser’s speech was amended through compromises with a certain political party, which has disappointed the public.
The Jamaat leader added that although the Reform Commission had proposed taking a single “yes” or “no” vote on the entire reform package, the government divided it into four separate referendum questions. This would complicate decision-making for the public, he said.
Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher further claimed that the referendum was divided into four parts to accommodate the BNP’s note of dissent.
The Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer also alleged that three advisers were misleading the chief adviser with incorrect information and subtly steering the government toward a situation where a free and fair election would not be possible. He said the names of these advisers would be submitted to the chief adviser. If no action is taken against the key conspirators, they would think about making the names public.
The press conference was moderated by Jamaat’s central publicity and media secretary Matiur Rahman Akand. Others present included Jamaat’s assistant secretary general Abdul Halim, joint secretary general of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Sheikh Fazle Bari Masud, senior Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Yusuf Ashraf, secretary general of Nezam-e-Islam Party Musa Bin Izhar, spokesperson of JAGPA (Jatiya Ganatatrik Party) Rashid Pradhan, and secretary general of the Bangladesh Development Party Kazi Nizamul Haque among others.