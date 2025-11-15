Jamaat objects to timing of referendum, raises concerns over administration

Although Jamaat-e-Islami has praised the chief adviser for giving constitutional legitimacy to the July National Charter through an executive order, the party has objected to the decision to hold the national election and the referendum on the same day. They have also described the move as a “trap that renders the reforms insignificant.”

In addition, the party has expressed concerns over the election-time administration. Jamaat has also alleged that pre-election administrative reshuffles are being carried out to weaken the “level playing field.”

At a press conference Friday morning, Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher accused the government of having no real intention of creating a level playing field for the polls.