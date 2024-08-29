Awami League's coordinated bot network on Facebook exposed

On 21 June a report was published on the online news portal bdnews24.com and its Facebook page, 'Is there an Invisible Code on Every Page printed by a Colour Printer?' In both instances, comments immediately appeared below the post, stating, "The election will be transparent. People will be able to vote freely in the upcoming election. BNP is scared to participate because they can't rig the vote this time."

It was six months after the election and the users were still criticising BNP and were expressing their expectations for a successful and fair election, demanding that the election be held under the government in power, along with all such political comment, one after the other.

In delving into the reason behind such comments, Dismislad found the existence of a bot network with 1,369 Facebook accounts. In a matter of just six months, on behalf of Awami League this network posted over 21,000 comments in coordination on 197 Facebook pages of various news media outlets and opposition political parties.

For the sake of this research, Dismislab collected all these comments from that Facebook post of bdnews24.com. Using Google Search, it was found the same comment was made on 196 more posts. And from the comments made on those posts, a database of 35,000 comments was created. From this database, over 21,000 political comments made by the bot account were separated.

The study revealed that the bot network generally made comments on political posts. When they spot certain political keywords on Facebook posts, they leap in. But they goof up at times. For example, they goofed up over the word EC (Election Commission). In the report on colour printers, there was mention of Machine Identification Code (MIC), transliterated in Bangla as 'MIEC'. The mention of 'EC' tipped the bot network off and it rolled off a few hundred comments.