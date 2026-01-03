Tasnim Jara to appeal against nomination being rejected

Tasnim Jara has said she will appeal against the decision to cancel her nomination. This independent candidate for the Dhaka-9 constituency said the appeal process has already been initiated.

She made the announcement in a video message posted on her verified Facebook page today, Saturday afternoon. She later reiterated the same in a written statement sent to Prothom Alo. Tasnim Jara is a former leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Following scrutiny, the returning officer today declared Tasnim Jara’s nomination papers invalid. Dhaka Division’s additional divisional commissioner (revenue), Md Azmal Hossain, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Speaking over the phone, Md Azmal Hossain said that signatures from 4,300 voters were required, and this requirement had in fact been met, with even more signatures submitted. However, verification found that among the ten voters listed as proposer and supporters, only eight were voters of the Dhaka-9 constituency.