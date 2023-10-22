Some Western powers seek to install puppet govt in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, also the leader of the House and governing AL chief, said that although BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) is not showing any interest in participating in the upcoming national election, it might come in the electoral process at the fag end just to paint it as a controversial one.

Another AL MP, also wishing anonymity, mentioned that the AL president said that conspiracy is on to keep both AL and BNP away from election to bring a subservient government in Bangladesh.

“The leader (Sheikh Hasina) said that the vested quarter is hatching conspiracy so that we (AL) and BNP do not come to the election. She said we have to face this conspiracy and hold the election,” the ruling party MP said.

She said that the ruling party will choose candidates for the next parliament on the basis of its survey.

“I have conducted surveys in every six months, and the nomination will be given based on that survey,” she was quoted as saying.