Chief adviser’s meeting with political parties underway

The meeting between chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus and the political parties of Bangladesh is underway. The meeting started after 4:15 pm at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital Wednesday.

A five-member-delegation from the BNP led by standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has joined the meeting. The other members of the delegation are Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and professor A Z M Zahid Hossain.

A four-member-delegation Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including party ameer Shafiqur Rahman and secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, has joined meeting.