Chief adviser’s meeting with political parties underway
The meeting between chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus and the political parties of Bangladesh is underway. The meeting started after 4:15 pm at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital Wednesday.
A five-member-delegation from the BNP led by standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has joined the meeting. The other members of the delegation are Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and professor A Z M Zahid Hossain.
A four-member-delegation Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including party ameer Shafiqur Rahman and secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, has joined meeting.
Among the others who joined the meeting are - LDP president Colonel (Retd.) Oli Ahmed and secretary general Redwan Ahmed, Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplabi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque, Ganosamhati Andolan coordinator Zonayed Saki, Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Noor and general secretary Rashed Khan, AB Party member secretary Mojibur Rahman Manju and joint secretary general asaduzzaman fuad, Mamunul Haque of the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Abdul Basit Azad and Jahangir Hossain of the Khelafat Majlis, Manjurul Islam Afendi of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam and Fariduzzaman Farhad of the NPP.
The chief adviser is holding meetings with student leaders and political and religious organisations to reach a national consensus. The chief adviser’s press wing disclosed about the initiative on Tuesday. The chief adviser met the leaders of the Students Against Discrimination Tuesday evening. He is holding a meeting with the political parties today, Wednesday. Dr. Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to hold a meeting with the religious leaders tomorrow.