Chhatra League decides who stays where in the halls

Although there is a hall administration including the principal and residential teachers to manage the residential halls of the students of Dhaka University, in reality they do not have any control over the halls. Instead, Chhatra League, the fraternal organisation of the ruling Awami League, decides who stays where in the halls. Apparently, Chhatra League has taken up a role of a parallel administration in the campus.

Although, various factions of Chhatra League engage in clashes every now and then over establishing supremacy in the halls, the university authorities cannot take any action.

Two factions of Chhatra League units in Sir AF Rahman Hall, Salimullah Muslim Hall and Masterda Surja Sen Hall clashed at least six times in the last six and a half months. However, the hall or the university authorities did not take any action in these incidents.