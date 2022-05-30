Chhatra League swoops on BNP in Barishal

All injured have been admitted to hospital, upazila BNP confirmed.
The injured are: Gournadi pourashava unit BNP general secretary Shah Alam Fakir, pourashava 8 no. ward former BNP president Jamal Sharif, upazila Jubo Dal organising secretary Monir Hossain, pourashava Jubo Dal former join secretary Bulbul Sardar and member Mahatab Sardar and Chadshi union Chhatra Dal general secretary Sohel Sardar.
Shah Alam Fakir claimed he was going to Barishal to attend the dua-mahfil, organised by Barishal sadar north unit BNP, to mark the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman. When he reached the local bus station in Gournadi, a group of Chhatra League leaders, led by Gournadi college unit Chhatra League general secretary Ratul Sharif, attacked him.
Jamal Sharif alleged Ratul Sharif and his followers swooped on him while going to Barishal at Asokati Helipad area at around 8:30am. Same allegation was echoed by Monir Hossain, Bulbul Sardar, Mahatab Sardar and Sohel Sardar.
However, Ratul Sharif denied the allegation saying he doesn’t know anything about the attack.
When asked, Gournadi police station officer-in-charge Afzal Hossain said no written complaint is filed with the police station over the incident.