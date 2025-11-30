Former President Hamid’s brother-in-law is Jamaat’s candidate, BNP leaves 2 seats open in Kishoreganj

The BNP has not yet announced candidates for two of Kishoreganj’s six parliamentary constituencies. As a result, at least 16 nomination seekers are actively campaigning in the unofficially open Kishoreganj-1 and Kishoreganj-5 seats.

They are holding regular meetings, rallies, and various programmes in their areas. However, there are discussions that one of these seats may be left for an allied party from the BNP’s simultaneous movement.

Nearly nine months ago, ahead of the upcoming 13th national election, Jamaat-e-Islami announced candidates for all six constituencies in the district. Since then, the party has been active in the field.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has declared that it is preparing to field candidates in all seats. Leaders from Gono Odhikar Parishad, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis are also campaigning. Leaders from CPB and Ganasanghati Andolon are considering contesting as well.

In the 1991 fifth parliamentary election, BNP won five of the then seven seats in the district, while Awami League (whose activities are currently banned) won two. In 1996, BNP won two seats and Awami League five. In 2001, BNP won two seats and Awami League five. In 2008, the number of seats was reduced to six—Awami League won five and Jatiya Party one.