Chittagong Hill Tracts: Regional parties influence elections in the three seats

The Chittagong Hill Tracts comprise the districts of Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban. BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have finalised their candidates for the three constituencies here. The regional Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samiti (JSS) and the United Peoples’ Democratic Front (UPDF), however, have not yet announced their candidates.

Both groups have stated that they will clarify their position on taking part in the election after the election schedule is announced. They do, however, have preparations for the election. Since they are not registered ith the Election Commission as political parties, candidates from these two groups will contest as independents.

In the three constituencies of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Awami League previously won the most seats. In the four competitive elections held between 1991 and 2008, BNP never won the Bandarban seat. In Rangamati and Khagrachhari it won only once, in 2001. At the time, it was widely speculated that BNP’s had won because it had the support of the regional party JSS.