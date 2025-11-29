Election politics-22
Chittagong Hill Tracts: Regional parties influence elections in the three seats
The main contest in the upcoming parliamentary election is expected to be between candidates of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in all constituencies. However, in the three constituencies of Chittagong Hill Tracts, the picture is different. Alongside these two major parties, regional parties will also be in the main race.
Local residents, leaders and activists of political parties say that in both local and national elections in the hills, regional parties play a decisive role in determining victory or defeat. As Awami League (whose activities are currently banned) is absent from this election, the importance of these groups will increase further.
The Chittagong Hill Tracts comprise the districts of Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban. BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have finalised their candidates for the three constituencies here. The regional Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samiti (JSS) and the United Peoples’ Democratic Front (UPDF), however, have not yet announced their candidates.
Both groups have stated that they will clarify their position on taking part in the election after the election schedule is announced. They do, however, have preparations for the election. Since they are not registered ith the Election Commission as political parties, candidates from these two groups will contest as independents.
In the three constituencies of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Awami League previously won the most seats. In the four competitive elections held between 1991 and 2008, BNP never won the Bandarban seat. In Rangamati and Khagrachhari it won only once, in 2001. At the time, it was widely speculated that BNP’s had won because it had the support of the regional party JSS.
Among the regional parties, JSS has influence in all three districts, with the strongest presence in Rangamati. In the 2014 election, the JSS vice-president Ushaton Talukder defeated the Awami League candidate Dipankar Talukder in Rangamati. Although he did not win in the 2018 election, he still secured more than 94,000 votes.
The other regional party, UPDF, has stronger influence in Khagrachhari. In the 2001 and 2014 elections, the party’s founder, Prasit Bikash Khisha, contested the Khagrachhari seat and received a significant number of votes in both elections.
Also active in the electoral field in the Chittagong Hill Tracts are candidates from the National Citizen Party (NCP) — the new political party formed by student leaders of the mass uprising — as well as the Biplobi Workers Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Ganasanghati Andolan.
Rangamati
As in Khagrachhari, BNP last won the Rangamati seat in the eighth national parliamentary election in 2001. However, Moni Swapan Dewan, who won that election, has not been nominated this time. Instead, BNP has nominated Dipen Dewan, who left his post as joint district judge, to enter politics.
Dipen Dewan, BNP’s central assistant secretary for religious affairs, said that everyone in BNP is united for victory under the paddy-sheaf symbol. There is no division within the party.
Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated lawyer Mukhter Ahmed as its candidate in Rangamati. Mukhter Ahmed said they are fully prepared for this election.
Outside of BNP and Jamaat, the candidates contesting in Rangamati include Mohammad Jasim Uddin of Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jui Chakma, general secretary of the district committee of the Biplobi Workers Party. Those seeking NCP nomination are Bipin Jyoti Chakma, Shahidul Islam Khan, and Priyo Chakma.
Khagrachhari
BNP last won the Khagrachhari seat in the seventh national parliamentary election in 2001. In that election, the winner was Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan, president of the district BNP, who has again been finalised as BNP candidate this time. Jamaat-e-Islami will field Yakub Ali Chowdhury as its candidate in this constituency.
BNP candidate Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that he is visiting every upazila and holding meetings and rallies. However, one group in the remote areas is preventing BNP supporters from working.
Jamaat’s candidate Yakub Ali Chowdhury said he is reaching out to every community in the hills. The people of Khagrachhari want a member of parliament for this constituency who will stand against extortionists and corrupt individuals.
Outside of these two major parties, Monjila Sultana, NCP’s southern regional organiser and a member of the Khagrachhari district council, is actively campaigning.
Bandarban
BNP last won this seat in the uncontested 15 February 1996 election. Although the party has a strong organisational presence, local sources say that internal party conflicts have repeatedly caused the BNP to lose in this constituency. There are still internal disagreements over the party’s candidate this time.
This time, BNP candidate is Saching Prue Jerry, convener of the Bandarban district BNP. Another faction of the party is led by former district BNP president and former MP Mamaching and member-secretary Javed Reza.
Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated the party’s Bandarban district naib ameer, lawyer Abul Kalam, as its candidate for this seat. In addition, Ripon Chakraborti, executive coordinator of the Ganasanghati Andolan, is actively campaigning. Mangsa Prue Chowdhury is seeking the NCP nomination.
Two regional parties await election schedule
At present, at least four regional parties are active in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. These are JSS, UPDF, JSS (MN Larma), and UPDF (Democratic). While the two major political parties, BNP and Jamaat, have already begun campaigning, the regional parties have not yet engaged in election activities.
KS Mong, a member of the JSS central committee, told Prothom Alo that whether JSS will contest the election and who their candidates will be will be finalised after the election schedule is announced. However, internal discussions within the party about the election are ongoing.
Local sources say that in the upcoming election, there is a possibility that former MP Ushaton Talukder will contest in Rangamati and KS Mong in Bandarban. The chances of fielding a candidate in Khagrachhari are low.
In the 2001 and 2014 elections, UPDF posed as strong competition in Khagrachhari. The party’s founder, Prasit Bikash Khisha, contested as an independent candidate. He may also participate in this election.
Of the other two regional parties, UPDF (Democratic) will not participate in the election. Organisational secretary Amar Jyoti Chakma said that after the schedule is announced, a suitable candidate will be chosen and supported by the party.
UPDF organiser Angya Marma told Prothom Alo that UPDF plays a direct and indirect role in any election in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and the upcoming election will be no exception.