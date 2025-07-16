Fakhrul expresses concern over attack on NCP event in Gopalganj

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed deep concern over the heinous attack by the "terrorists of the Awami fascist government" on the NCP's previously announced 'March to Gopalganj' event in Gopalganj.

In a statement today, the BNP Secretary General said, "After the fall of the Awami dictatorial regime in the student-public movement, the miscreants have once again engaged in creating an unstable situation in the country and gaining benefits through anarchy."