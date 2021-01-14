Claims of voter fraud nothing new for losing parties: CEC

Claims of election wrongdoing and voter fraud are common across the world. Parties that lose general elections repeatedly make allegations of voter fraud.
Even in the US, president Donald Trump has clung to notions of widespread vote rigging, saying it allowed Joe Biden to steal the election.
Chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda said this on Wednesday during a meeting on the upcoming Savar municipality polls held at the upazila parishad conference centre on Wednesday.
“This is the norm in our country for the losing party to make claims of vote rigging. If the Awami League lost, they would complain of election fraud, too.” Nurul Huda said.
Saying that no one is getting cheated at the ballot box in Bangladesh now, Huda called upon all parties to have faith in him.
“All the municipal polls are being held in a free and fair manner,” the CEC continued.