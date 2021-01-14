Claims of voter fraud nothing new for losing parties: CEC

Prothom Alo English Desk
CEC KM Nurul Huda talks to media
CEC KM Nurul Huda talks to mediaUNB

Claims of election wrongdoing and voter fraud are common across the world. Parties that lose general elections repeatedly make allegations of voter fraud.

Even in the US, president Donald Trump has clung to notions of widespread vote rigging, saying it allowed Joe Biden to steal the election.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda said this on Wednesday during a meeting on the upcoming Savar municipality polls held at the upazila parishad conference centre on Wednesday.

This is the norm in our country for the losing party to make claims of vote rigging. If the Awami League lost, they would complain of election fraud, too
KM Nurul Huda, CEC

“This is the norm in our country for the losing party to make claims of vote rigging. If the Awami League lost, they would complain of election fraud, too.” Nurul Huda said.

Saying that no one is getting cheated at the ballot box in Bangladesh now, Huda called upon all parties to have faith in him.

“All the municipal polls are being held in a free and fair manner,” the CEC continued.

Advertisement

More News

AL finalises candidates for 4th phase of municipal elections

AL finalises candidates for 4th phase of municipal elections

GM Quader tests positive for Covid-19

GM Quader tests positive for Covid-19

Govt guarantor of social justice: Gowher Rizvi

Govt guarantor of social justice: Gowher Rizvi

CCC polls violence: AL rebel candidate, 25 others detained

CCC polls violence: AL rebel candidate, 25 others detained