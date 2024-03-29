'Terrors forces' of MPs creating fearsome anarchy: Rizvi
The 'terror forces' of the members of parliament are creating a fearsome state of anarchy all over the country, said BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
He made this comment today, Friday, while visiting Natore district BNP joint convener Farhad Ali Dewan who is undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital.
The leader BNP alleged that the party leader Farhad Ali Dewan on 13 March had been hit by a microbus, beaten up and shot at in an attempt to kill him.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the supporters of the Natore-2 member of parliament and local Awami League men were involved in the assault on the BNP leader.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that after the 'dummy' election, the government was relying on 'terrorists' to run the country because the people were not with them. They do not need the votes of the people.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday morning went to visit the Natore BNP leader Farhad Ali Dewan under treatment in Dhaka. He was accompanied by BNP organising secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukdar and health secretary Rafiqul Islam.