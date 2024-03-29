'Terrors forces' of MPs creating fearsome anarchy: Rizvi

The 'terror forces' of the members of parliament are creating a fearsome state of anarchy all over the country, said BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He made this comment today, Friday, while visiting Natore district BNP joint convener Farhad Ali Dewan who is undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital.