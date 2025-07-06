Days of India’s intimidation at the border are over: Nahid Islam

In his address, Nahid Islam said, “The days of our Indian neighbours’ intimidation at the border are over. If any more provocations occur at the border, if aggression is carried out, or if there are attempts to kill our brothers at the border, we will declare a long march. We will protect our borders ourselves.”

The NCP convener further said, “Following the mass uprising, we have envisioned a new Bangladesh. We seek fundamental reforms of the state; we demand justice for the perpetrators of mass-killing; we have called for the July Declaration and the July Charter. We know these are the demands of the people. We have come here bearing the message of the July mass uprising, a message that envisions a just state, a dream of an nondiscriminatory Bangladesh. That is the Bangladesh we dream of.”

Addressing the people of Chapainawabganj, Nahid Islam said, “Chapainawabganj is the symbol of our border resistance. It represents the farmer sitting with a sickle on the border. We are the children of those farmers, who fought against fascism, took bullets to their chests.”