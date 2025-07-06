Days of India’s intimidation at the border are over: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam on Sunday said Indian Border Security Force (BSF) violates international law by launching grenades and detonating explosives along the border. Such aggression will no longer be tolerated.
He made those remarks during a roadside rally organised by the NCP in Chapainawabganj today.
Earlier, the NCP’s July March began at 2:00 pm from Shantir Mor in Chapainawabganj town and paraded through Baten Khan Mor, Nimtola Mor, Boroindara Mor, and Gabtola Mor, concluding in front of Nawabganj Government College. Later, a roadside rally was organised there.
In his address, Nahid Islam said, “The days of our Indian neighbours’ intimidation at the border are over. If any more provocations occur at the border, if aggression is carried out, or if there are attempts to kill our brothers at the border, we will declare a long march. We will protect our borders ourselves.”
The NCP convener further said, “Following the mass uprising, we have envisioned a new Bangladesh. We seek fundamental reforms of the state; we demand justice for the perpetrators of mass-killing; we have called for the July Declaration and the July Charter. We know these are the demands of the people. We have come here bearing the message of the July mass uprising, a message that envisions a just state, a dream of an nondiscriminatory Bangladesh. That is the Bangladesh we dream of.”
Addressing the people of Chapainawabganj, Nahid Islam said, “Chapainawabganj is the symbol of our border resistance. It represents the farmer sitting with a sickle on the border. We are the children of those farmers, who fought against fascism, took bullets to their chests.”
“Chapainawabganj is the mango capital. But unfortunately, despite being such a historically significant district, no government has taken steps to elevate the mango industry, to promote it globally, or to support its export,” he continued.
He further said, “We also know that Chapainawabganj was once famous for its silk industry. But it is fading away day by day. No initiatives have been taken to preserve such traditional industries. We want all of Bangladesh’s national and cottage industries to be protected properly.”
The rally began with the national anthem.
Among others, the event featured speeches by party member secretary Akhtar Hosen, member Asif Mostafa Jamal, and Chapainawabganj’s chief coordinator Alaul Haque, who gave the opening address.
The event was moderated by NCP’s chief organiser (north zone) Sarjis Alam and central member Tajnuva Jabeen.
Also present were chief organiser (south zone) Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, senior joint convenor Samantha Sharmin, and senior joint member secretary Tasnim Zara.