JUCSU elections: Allegation of not using ink marks on voters’ fingers at a centre

Allegations have been raised that the officials at the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall polling centre were not marking the voters’ fingers with indelible ink after casting their votes in the JUCSU and hall union elections.

Al Amin, a candidate for the post of Assistant General Secretary (AGS), told Prothom Alo, “Voters at our hall are not having their fingers marked with ink after voting. They are only being asked to sign before receiving ballot papers.”

Speaking about this, polling officer of Nazrul Hall, Uzzal Kumar Mondol, said that the central election office had not supplied any markers to them.

It was found that, unlike the DUCSU election system, there was no arrangement for marking voters’ fingers at this centre.

Officials added that CCTV surveillance was being used to monitor the voting process.

However, at Hall No. 21 (formerly Sheikh Russel Hall), voters were being marked with ink on their fingers after casting ballots.

This hall has 735 registered voters. By 10:45 am, 92 votes had been cast here.

The centre’s Returning Officer Mosabber Hossain stated that although there was no central directive to use markers, they were applying them in response to student requests.

When contacted, the university’s Proctor and JUCSU Election Commission Member Secretary, Professor AKM Rashidul Alam, said, “Instructions have been given for all halls to mark voters’ fingers with indelible ink after voting. Each centre was supposed to be provided with two pens for this. This procedure should be followed at all halls.”

He further said he would inquire into why it has not been done in that hall.