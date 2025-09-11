JUCSU elections: Allegation of not using ink marks on voters’ fingers at a centre

- 12 votes cast in 45 mins at a centre
Allegation of not using ink marks on voters’ fingers at a centre
Allegations have been raised that the officials at the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall polling centre were not marking the voters’ fingers with indelible ink after casting their votes in the JUCSU and hall union elections.
Al Amin, a candidate for the post of Assistant General Secretary (AGS), told Prothom Alo, “Voters at our hall are not having their fingers marked with ink after voting. They are only being asked to sign before receiving ballot papers.”
Speaking about this, polling officer of Nazrul Hall, Uzzal Kumar Mondol, said that the central election office had not supplied any markers to them.
It was found that, unlike the DUCSU election system, there was no arrangement for marking voters’ fingers at this centre.
Officials added that CCTV surveillance was being used to monitor the voting process.
However, at Hall No. 21 (formerly Sheikh Russel Hall), voters were being marked with ink on their fingers after casting ballots.
This hall has 735 registered voters. By 10:45 am, 92 votes had been cast here.
The centre’s Returning Officer Mosabber Hossain stated that although there was no central directive to use markers, they were applying them in response to student requests.
When contacted, the university’s Proctor and JUCSU Election Commission Member Secretary, Professor AKM Rashidul Alam, said, “Instructions have been given for all halls to mark voters’ fingers with indelible ink after voting. Each centre was supposed to be provided with two pens for this. This procedure should be followed at all halls.”
He further said he would inquire into why it has not been done in that hall.
Delayed start of voting at Fazilatunnesa Hall, journos allegedly barred from entering
Voting at the Fazilatunnesa Hall centre in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and hall union elections began late on Thursday morning.
Students reported that polling started 45 minutes behind the official schedule.
Returning Officer Abu Saif, however, stated that the delay was 25 minutes, citing procedural preparations as the reason.
Journalists also complained that they were initially barred from entering Fazilatunnesa Hall.
Returning Officer Abu Saif relayed through security staff that male journalists would require the proctor’s authorisation to access the centre.
When contacted, the university’s Proctor and Election Commission Member Secretary, AKM Rashidul Alam, told Prothom Alo that the hall authorities would decide on the matter.
He advised the newspersons to talk with them. Later, the Fazilatunnesa Hall provost Nazrul Islam clarified over phone that there was no restriction on journalists’ entry.
Voting across Jahangirnagar University’s 21 residential halls was scheduled to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm today.
JUCSU election facts at a glance
Error on ballot at Nazrul Hall: Voters asked to tick 1 instead of 3
An error has been identified on the ballot papers in the Jahangirnagar University’s Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall students’ union election.
While voters are supposed to cast votes for three candidates in the executive member category, the ballot instructions directed them to mark only one name.
Speaking about this, polling officer of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, Ujjal Kumar Mondol, told Prothom Alo, “The matter has come to our attention. The Election Commission has also been informed about this.”
He further said they have instructed the students to mark three candidates in the executive member category.
Number of panels contesting in the JUCSU election
Four complete panels:
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel
Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote
Progressive students’ panel Sompritir Oikya
Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad-backed panel Shikkharthi Oikya Forum
Apart from the four panels, there are three other partial panels:
Swatantro Shikkharthi Sommilon
Swatantro Ongikar Parishad
Chhatra Union and Chhatra Front-backed panel Shongshoptak Porshod
Number of voters and competing candidates
Total voters are: 11,743
Female student voters: 5,728
Male student voters: 6,015
177 candidates have been contesting for 25 posts
Number of competing candidates against posts
Vice-President (VP): 9 candidates
General Secretary (GS): 8 candidates
Joint General Secretary (female): 6 candidates
Joint General Secretary (male): 10 candidates
12 votes cast in 45 mins at a centre
Voting at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) elections began 16 minutes after the official time to start balloting.
Voting began there around 9:16 am. Until 9:45 am, only 12 votes were cast at the centre in 45 minutes of starting the balloting.
Voting starts
Polling in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) elections began shortly after 9:00 am today, Thursday.
In the presence of journalists and candidates, empty ballot boxes were displayed before voting commenced. Polling will continue until 5:00 pm across the university’s 21 residential halls.
Returning officers and other election officials completed their preparations in advance at the polling centres inside the halls.
Security duties are being carried out by law enforcement agencies.
JUCSU elections: Voting to start shortly, security tightened on campus
The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) elections are set to begin shortly, being held today after a gap of 33 years.
Voting will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday across the university’s 21 residential halls.
Returning officers and other election officials were seen preparing at the polling centres inside the halls, while law enforcement personnel took charge of security duties by 8:00 am.
Security has been beefed up at the university gates.
Around 8:15 am, a banner reading “Entry of outsiders prohibited” was hung at the Gerua Gate, located at the rear side of the campus.
Police personnel have been deployed at various points on the campus.
Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Anisuzzaman said there was no security risk so far.
“Compared to other gates, there is a greater likelihood of outsiders attempting to enter the campus through the Gerua Gate. That is why we have deployed more law enforcement personnel there,” he added.