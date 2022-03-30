College girl killing: 'Why father afraid of seeking justice'

Recently, a college girl Samiya Afnan Jamal was shot dead by the miscreant at Aamtala Masjid area in the capital’s Shajahanpur area. After the incident, Samiya’s parents said they don’t seek justice [over the death of their daughter].
Over the issue, the lawmaker gave a speech to the parliament and felt ashamed as a parliamentarian. He said she was not involved in politics. So what was her fault?
Terming the killer as the predator, the JaPa leader said the exemplary punishment will have to be ensured for these predators. Otherwise, all development and progress will be wasted.
He urged the prime minister Sheikh Hasina to control them with iron hand.