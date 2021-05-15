Coronavirus may go out of control: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that the situation of Covid-19 may go out of control since the people would start returning to the workplace after the vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The minister, also the general secretary of ruling Awami-League, said the pandemic situation has been brought under control to some extent due to the all-out efforts of incumbent government.

Obaidul Quader made this remark while speaking at a regular briefing at his official residence on Saturday morning.