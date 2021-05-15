Politics

Coronavirus may go out of control: Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that the situation of Covid-19 may go out of control since the people would start returning to the workplace after the vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The minister, also the general secretary of ruling Awami-League, said the pandemic situation has been brought under control to some extent due to the all-out efforts of incumbent government.

Obaidul Quader made this remark while speaking at a regular briefing at his official residence on Saturday morning.

He urged the people to properly maintain the health guidelines set by the government to check the transmission of Covid-19.

From the press conference, Obaidul Quader announced the programme schedules of AL on the occasion of its chief and country’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming day on 17 May.

