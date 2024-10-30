Chhatra Shibir comes out on JU campus

Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has re-established its Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit after approximately 35 years. Leaders of the JU unit issued a statement on this matter at 11:30 PM on Tuesday.

The statement, signed by publicity secretary Abdullah Al Mamun, also known as Saki, introduced Harunur Rashid, also known as Rafi, as president, and Mohibur Rahman, also known as Muhib, as general secretary of the university unit.

They emphasised the importance of fostering an atmosphere conducive to healthy political practice on campus, with participation from all parties.