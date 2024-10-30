Chhatra Shibir comes out on JU campus
Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has re-established its Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit after approximately 35 years. Leaders of the JU unit issued a statement on this matter at 11:30 PM on Tuesday.
The statement, signed by publicity secretary Abdullah Al Mamun, also known as Saki, introduced Harunur Rashid, also known as Rafi, as president, and Mohibur Rahman, also known as Muhib, as general secretary of the university unit.
They emphasised the importance of fostering an atmosphere conducive to healthy political practice on campus, with participation from all parties.
Harunur Rashid is the 46th batch student (2016-17 session) in the Archaeology department while Mohibur Rahman is the 47th batch student (2017-18 session) in the Bangla department and publicity secretary Abdullah Al Mamun is the 47th batch student in the Philosophy department.
In the statement, leaders of Chhatra Shibir’s JU unit said Chhatra Shibir is always ready to take forward the healthy politics in democratic culture on the campus upholding the spirit of the 5 August student-people mass uprising. Chhatra Shibir is committed to preventing any kind of takeover, extortion and spread of drug abuse at dormitories.
The statement went on to say, Shibir would work towards restoring a proper educational environment on campus, implementing a research-oriented educational system, positive cultural development and ensuring a secure environment for women.
Claiming the politics of Chhatra Shibir was not banned on the campus, the statement said several individuals and quarters have built a narrative of ban for a long after failing to face Chhatra Shibir ideologically. Actually, the narrative has no truth. No such decision was taken although a proposal to ban Chhatra Shibir was raised at the 142nd syndicate meeting held on 15 August 1989. Rather the decision of the meeting was, “It is not possible to take any action since the matter is out the jurisdiction of the university.”
Calling all to step forward for a rational reform to student politics, the statement said, “The definition of politics has changed because of the misrule of Awami League for the last 15 years.
We want to do a politics to realise the demand of students. A political reform should happen as part of the existing state reform in light of the hope and desire of the martyrs of 2024.”
The Awami League government was ousted in the face of a student-people movement on 5 August. Later on, Chhatra Shibir’s Dhaka University unit president Sadik Kayem disclosed his political affiliations in a Facebook post on 21 September, followed by the unit secretary general on SM Farhad. Chhatra Shibir announced its DU unit's 14-member committee two weeks later.