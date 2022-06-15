Cumilla City Corporation election fair: CEC

Kazi Habibul Awal said that a very few voters faced problems casting their votes in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). He further said that almost 60 per cent of the total votes were cast in the Cumilla City Corporation election.
When asked about the presence of outsiders in a couple of centres, he claimed the commission has received no such news.
The CEC claimed that holding the voting using EVM was a success and only some of the elderly people struggled saying, “Some people faced some difficulties. We noticed that some elderly people faced problems.”