Cumilla City Corporation election fair: CEC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal
File photo

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that voting in Cumilla City Corporation, five municipalities and 176 union parishads were held in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

He said this to the reporters at the election commission’s office in Agargaon, Dhaka after the voting ended on Wednesday.

Kazi Habibul Awal said that a very few voters faced problems casting their votes in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). He further said that almost 60 per cent of the total votes were cast in the Cumilla City Corporation election.

When asked about the presence of outsiders in a couple of centres, he claimed the commission has received no such news.

The CEC claimed that holding the voting using EVM was a success and only some of the elderly people struggled saying, “Some people faced some difficulties. We noticed that some elderly people faced problems.”

