Voting slow, but fair election: Monirul

Independent candidate in Cumilla City Corporation elections, Md Monirul Haque (Sakku), said the administration has organised a fair election.

He, however, said the voters had to wait for hours as the pace of casting vote was slow. The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) didn't work properly while turnout of voters was smaller than expected due to inclement weather, he added.

Monirul, who was expelled from BNP for contesting in the elections, gave these reactions to Prothom Alo to his residence at Nanua Dighir Par in Cumilla city on Wednesday just after the voting was finished.

*More to follow...