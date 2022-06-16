Cumilla city polls: Reasons behind Monirul’s defeat

As Md Monirul Haque (Sakku) was elected mayor of Cumilla City Corporation for two consecutive terms, his defeat this time has become a matter of discussion in the city’s political arena.

For defying the party decision not to contest any election under the ruling Awami League, BNP expelled Monirul, a joint secretary of BNP in Cumilla South and a member of the central executive council.

Alongside Awami League’s candidate Arfanul Haque, Monirul had to fight against Mohammad Nizam Uddin, a leader of BNP’s associate organisation Swecchasebak Dal. Nizam too was expelled from the party.

Cumilla’s voters, political figures and civil society members think that one of the major reasons behind Monirul’s defeat was that Nizam bagged around 30,000 votes.

The BNP’s votes were split as both of them were from the same party. It is assumed that Monirul would have gotten majority of the votes Nizam had got. Monirul was defeated by only 343 votes as he got 49,967 votes while Arfanul bagged 50,310 votes.