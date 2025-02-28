National Citizens Party launch: Stage nearly ready, people gathering
Mohammad Zahed Mia had come to Dhaka from Sylhet on work. In his spare time he came to Manik Mia Avenue to see the launching of the new political party. He told Prothom Alo, “The new party will survive if there’s unity.”
Preparations for the event on Manik Mia Avenue in front of the National Parliament house centering the debut of the new political party formed by the youth ‘National Citizens Party’ are nearly complete. This new party will be launched at 3:00 pm today, Friday.
Around 12:00 pm, the stage was almost ready on Manik Mia Avenue. Volunteers were working to set up the stage and finalise the preparations. People from all over the country including Rajshahi, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Cox’s Bazar, and Dhaka have started gathering at the venue.
Abdullah Al Noman, who came from Joypurhat said, “Everyone has some expectations from a new political party. We have too. We want a new political contract.” Noman said he was also involved with the anti-discrimination student movement.
Mohammad Shakil of Bongshal area in Dhaka said, “People want originality. We also want originality.”
Leaders and activists have said that people will come from all 64 districts of the country. Leaders of various political parties have also been invited. Members of the law enforcement agencies are working for the overall security at the event.
While visiting the spot it was found that a medical team, temporary wash rooms, police booths, booths for women, VIP booths, and water dispensers have been arranged for today’s event. The presence of a large number of journalists and media workers has been noticed as well.
Jatiya Nagorik Committee spokesperson Samantha Sharmin told Prothom Alo Thursday evening that the family members of the martyrs and the wounded fighters of July uprising will also join the launching event along with the party leaders and activists. Besides, people will come from all 64 districts of the country. The programme will start at 3:00 pm and end before evening.
Sources from the media cell of Jatiya Nagorik Committee stated that various political parties including BNP, CPB, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan, JSD, Nagorika Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad and AB Party have been invited to the launching event.
The English version of the party’s name will be ‘National Citizens Party’ (NCP). A meeting was held at the Jatiya Nagorik Committee central office in Bangla Motor area of the capital from noon till late afternoon on Thursday to decide on the name and organogram of the new political party as well as to hold a launching event.
During the meeting Nasiruddin Patwari was finalised as the chief coordinator of the party, with Samatha Sarmin and Ariful Islam Adib as the senior joint conveners, Abdul Hannan Masud as the joint coordinator, Hasnat Abdullah as the chief organiser for the southern region, Sarjis Alam as the chief organiser for the northern region and Salehuddin Sifat as the office secretary. Meanwhile, Tasnim Zara and Nahida Sarwar Niva, have been made senior joint member secretaries.
Nasiruddin had been serving as the convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, Sarjis as the chief organiser and Salehuddin as the spokesperson. On the other hand, Hasnat Abdullah has been serving as the convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Abdul Hannan Masud as the chief organiser.
Nahid Islam resigned from the advisory committee of the interim government last Tuesday to assume his new role as convener of this new party. Akhtar Hossain, who had been serving as the member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee is taking up the post of member secretary in this new party.