National Citizens Party launch: Stage nearly ready, people gathering

Mohammad Zahed Mia had come to Dhaka from Sylhet on work. In his spare time he came to Manik Mia Avenue to see the launching of the new political party. He told Prothom Alo, “The new party will survive if there’s unity.”

Preparations for the event on Manik Mia Avenue in front of the National Parliament house centering the debut of the new political party formed by the youth ‘National Citizens Party’ are nearly complete. This new party will be launched at 3:00 pm today, Friday.

Around 12:00 pm, the stage was almost ready on Manik Mia Avenue. Volunteers were working to set up the stage and finalise the preparations. People from all over the country including Rajshahi, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Cox’s Bazar, and Dhaka have started gathering at the venue.