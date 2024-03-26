Reader of independence declaration cannot be proclaimer: Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today (Tuesday) said the reader of the country's independence declaration can never be its proclaimer.
"Today there is still a debate about the declaration of the independence of our country. Even after so many years, that debate continues. Our statement is that one cannot be announcer by only reading out the declaration," he told reporters after paying tributes to the martyrs at National Memorial, Savar, in Dhaka this morning.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Abul Kashem, MA Hannan and many others read out the proclamation of the country's independence.
"General Zia had read out the declaration of the independence on behalf of Bangabandhu. But, the question is that who is the announcer? This debate will end only when we go to look for the truth," he said.
The AL general secretary explained that only Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman got the mandate to declare the independence from the people of the region through the 1970 general elections, while no one had any legitimate right to declare the independence.
"Today, after so many years, we have to think about the undemocratic communal forces of this country that still is creating obstacles to our victory and our independence," he said.
Quader said, "Our oath of today is that under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, we will defeat the BNP-led communal evil forces."
Responding to the anti-India statements of BNP leaders, he said there was disagreement before and it is still happening here.
"This is nothing new. This opposition has been going on since Pakistan. When there is no issue, the issue of anti-India comes to the fore," he added.