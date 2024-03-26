Reader of independence declaration cannot be proclaimer: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today (Tuesday) said the reader of the country's independence declaration can never be its proclaimer.

"Today there is still a debate about the declaration of the independence of our country. Even after so many years, that debate continues. Our statement is that one cannot be announcer by only reading out the declaration," he told reporters after paying tributes to the martyrs at National Memorial, Savar, in Dhaka this morning.