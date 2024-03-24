BNP wants to foil country’s achievements in the name of boycotting Indian goods: Quader
Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader Sunday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) now wants to destroy the country’s achievements in the name of boycotting Indian goods.
He said this while talking to newspersons at a ceremony to open seven flyovers for vehicular movement through videoconferencing from Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital this afternoon.
The flyovers were constructed under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT, Airport-Gazipur) Project.
“Is it possible to boycott Indian products? Amid the current context of Bangladesh and India, the transactions of essential commodities and the exchange that takes place … the proposal of the boycott is unrealistic. In fact, they want to destroy the country’s achievements in the name of boycotting Indian products,” said Obiadul Quader.
He further stated that BNP leaders are tired of their failures while their workers are disappointed. “We do not see any coordination in the statements of any of the leaders. Moyeen Khan seeks India’s cooperation while Rizvi (BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi) calls for the boycott of Indian goods.”
About BNP vice chairman major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad’s statement about providing military training to the country’s youths, the AL general secretary said, “BNP does not get enough people to wage a movement, so to whom would they give military training?”
“This is a deceptive strategy. In fact, the BNP leaders made distinct statements. Now, we want to hear what BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says,” the AL senior leader expressed.
Speaking about BNP’s demand for midterm elections, the road transport and bridges minister said the government never thinks of holding midterm elections as it is illogical and unrealistic.
He said the election will be held on time as per the country’s constitution. “There is no option of midterm elections in the constitution.”
Asked whether the Eid journey will be smooth, the minister said all concerned have been informed of their respective tasks, hoping that they will perform their duties with devotion during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. “I hope this Eid journey of home goers will be completely smooth.”
Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain were, among others, present.